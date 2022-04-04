NY announces ‘Cannabis Conversation’ campaign to educate public on cannabis use

ALBANY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced a new campaign that educates the public on cannabis Monday.

It’s called “Cannabis Conversations” and aims to inform the public on New York State cannabis laws, which would include who can consume (21-year-olds and older), where you can consume and how to consume cannabis. It begins Monday and will run for three months.

Hochul said the campaign will give parents and caregivers the tools they need to protect youth, remind New Yorkers of the risks of driving while impaired by cannabis, and more to ensure the safety of New Yorkers as the industry grows in the state.

The campaign will include billboards, TV and radio commercials and messages on social media.

“Education is the best tool to keep New Yorkers healthy as we continue to ramp up this safe, inclusive, and equitable industry,” Governor Hochul said.

The campaign is part of the Office of Cannabis Management’s public-outreach effort.

For more information, go to the State Office of Cannabis Management website by going here.