NYS lawmakers pass stopgap measure as budget delays continue

(WBNG) -- As the calendar continues to flip further into April, there’s no consensus on when New York’s budget woes will end.

State lawmakers passed what’s known as an extender Monday, funding the government and its workers through Thursday; without the bill, various state workers would have seen a disruption in their pay schedule.

Lawmakers told 12 News however this is a temporary measure, as several key issues still need to be resolved before the state can pass a budget.

State Sen. Fred Akshar (R, District 52) said the biggest hurdles remaining include how to spend the state’s $10 billion budget surplus, as well as whether taxpayers should be on the hook for the nearly $1 billion Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to use to fund the creation of a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills.

The state’s annual budget deadline was April 1, meaning the budget is already overdue. Akshar said New Yorkers should be disappointed in their officials.

“People elect members of the legislature to do their business, to go to Albany and represent their needs, and when you’re not doing that, when you’re not finding common ground, when you’re not finding a way to pass a responsible and on-time budget you’re letting the people of New York down and that’s exactly what we’re doing,” he said Monday.

While not a member of the state’s Democratic majority, Akshar said it’s unclear if his colleagues across the aisle will come to a consensus by Thursday.

He said he and his fellow Republicans would like a seat at the table and contribute to finding common ground in the hopes of passing a budget soon.