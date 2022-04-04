Tri-Cities Opera Presents ‘Cinderella La Cenerentola’ at the Forum Theatre

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Can love conquer greed and cruelty? Find out in Rossini’s timeless classic “Cinderella” presented by the Tri-Cities Opera.

This magical retelling of the whimsical fairy tale is set against a mid-century backdrop. Aaron Crouch, who plays the role of Prince Charming, said this opera follows the French version of the classic tale.

“It’s based on the French version where instead of a fairy godmother we have a fairy godfather and instead of the evil stepmother we have the evil stepfather,” Crouch said. “Instead of the glass slipper we’ve got a pair of bracelets and there are no magical animals.”'

Camille Sherman, who plays the role of Cinderella, said this is a feel-good show based in the 1950′s.

“Something that’s really cool about this production is it’s actually set in the 50′s,” Sherman said. “With the costumes and sets it’s fun to have this nostalgic feel.”

Crouch said this production features a large ensemble.

“It’s really cool to see all of the different characters coming together and playing off of one another and singing together it’s a good family show,” Crouch said.

Tri-Cities Opera presents Rossini’s Cinderella April 10 at The Broome County Forum Theatre.

The performance begins at 3 p.m. and tickets can be purchased online.

Masks are required at all times while in the theater.