Advertisement

Tri-Cities Opera Presents ‘Cinderella La Cenerentola’ at the Forum Theatre

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Can love conquer greed and cruelty? Find out in Rossini’s timeless classic “Cinderella” presented by the Tri-Cities Opera.

This magical retelling of the whimsical fairy tale is set against a mid-century backdrop. Aaron Crouch, who plays the role of Prince Charming, said this opera follows the French version of the classic tale.

“It’s based on the French version where instead of a fairy godmother we have a fairy godfather and instead of the evil stepmother we have the evil stepfather,” Crouch said. “Instead of the glass slipper we’ve got a pair of bracelets and there are no magical animals.”'

Camille Sherman, who plays the role of Cinderella, said this is a feel-good show based in the 1950′s.

“Something that’s really cool about this production is it’s actually set in the 50′s,” Sherman said. “With the costumes and sets it’s fun to have this nostalgic feel.”

Crouch said this production features a large ensemble.

“It’s really cool to see all of the different characters coming together and playing off of one another and singing together it’s a good family show,” Crouch said.

Tri-Cities Opera presents Rossini’s Cinderella April 10 at The Broome County Forum Theatre.

The performance begins at 3 p.m. and tickets can be purchased online.

Masks are required at all times while in the theater.

Most Read

Binghamton University
Binghamton University mourns the loss of student
(Source: KEYC)
Local radio personality loses battle with cancer
nursing home
New nursing home legislation goes into effect today
After making international headlines for waking up from a 19-year coma, Terry Wallis has died...
Terry Wallis, ‘Man who slept for 19 years,’ dies nearly 20 years after miracle awakening from coma
A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento,...
Police: At least 2 shooters kill 6, wound 12 in Sacramento

Latest News

Waterman Center
Upcoming events at the Waterman Conservation Education Center, details here
Madrigal Choir of Binghamton
‘Forsaken of Man’ An American Lenten Passion at Trinity Memorial Church
Bed
Looking to fill an empty bedroom in your home? Help a client in need today
Financial Tip
Financial Tip: Money smart ways to spend your tax refund