Warm enough for rain showers

Not a lot of sunshine
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, a couple of early mixed showers. 0-T” 20% High 46 (42-48) Wind NW 5-10 mph

A low will be exiting, but we’ll still have mostly cloudy skies Monday. Along with this, there will be a few early mixed showers. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight with patchy fog.

Another low/warm front will give us a few showers Tuesday. There will be a better chance of rain Tuesday night.

Our busy, but seasonable weather will continue for the next few days. Another low will approach Wednesday. This will be follows by a secondary low developing to our south. These features will keep clouds and showers in the forecast. Temperatures will remain near season average.

A low will drift into Ontario, keeping clouds and showers in the forecast Friday and into Saturday. It looks like this low will be moving out by Sunday.

