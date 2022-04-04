Advertisement

Why bail wasn’t set for Colonial owners, brother

By Josh Rosenblatt
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak told 12 News Monday it’s not just the nature of the crime that makes someone eligible for bail, but the nature of the defendant as well.

Last week Colonial owners Jordan Rindgen and Yaron Kweller, along with Kweller’s brother Leor, were all charged with felony sex crimes considered qualifying offenses under New York State’s bail reform laws; this means in theory, bail could have been set for the three men.

However, Korchak said the biggest consideration of whether to set bail isn’t the alleged crimes, but whether the defendants are likely to appear back in court.

He said because the men have shown up to all required pre-trial appearances, they would be unlikely to be deemed flight risks, and as such his office did not request bail to be set in their cases.

Additionally, Korchak said that because the men were originally charged with less serious offenses, it made it even less likely that bail would be an option.

“The defendants were originally charged in Binghamton City Court with what are called under NYS bail reform non-qualifying offenses, where a judge generally can’t set bail and they’re released on their own recognizance,” said Korchak. “In city court, they were directed to appear at what’s called pre-trial release where they check in with a probation officer.”

At their arraignment Thursday, the district attorney’s office didn’t object to having the men continue under the pre-trial release program as they have done since their initial arraignment.

Korchak said there is language being considered by the state in its budget proposals that would give judges broader discretion to impose bail and other conditions.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to all charges in county court.

