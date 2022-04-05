23rd Annual Lives of Commitment Awards Breakfast to honor community volunteers

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Join Faith in Action as they honor Broome County residents who have committed their lives to volunteerism.

Faith in Action is a nonprofit network of volunteers helping adults 60-years-old and over to improve their quality of life and maintain independence. Faith in Action Program Director Sue Spencer said their yearly event honors local volunteers.

“We’ll be having the 23rd Annual Lives of Commitment Awards Breakfast and this is a wonderful event where we are honoring volunteers,” Spencer said. “My program would not be able to function without volunteers and I don’t think people realize how many volunteers there really are in the community doing things.”

Spencer said this breakfast celebrates the hard work of volunteers.

“We have three honorees that we’ll be introducing at the breakfast and a keynote speaker and he’ll talk a little bit about volunteerism too,” Spencer said.

Spencer said if you’d like to attend you must reserve a seat.

Reservations are $35 per person and you can reserve a seat by calling (607) 724-9130 ext. 304

The deadline to reserve a seat is April 8.

“If you’d like to sponsor a table we have three different levels to sponsor tables too,” Spencer said.

The 23rd Annual Lives of Commitment Awards Breakfast will be May 5 at 7:15 a.m. at DoubleTree by Hilton in Binghamton.