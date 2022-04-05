Advertisement

23rd Annual Lives of Commitment Awards Breakfast to honor community volunteers

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Join Faith in Action as they honor Broome County residents who have committed their lives to volunteerism.

Faith in Action is a nonprofit network of volunteers helping adults 60-years-old and over to improve their quality of life and maintain independence. Faith in Action Program Director Sue Spencer said their yearly event honors local volunteers.

“We’ll be having the 23rd Annual Lives of Commitment Awards Breakfast and this is a wonderful event where we are honoring volunteers,” Spencer said. “My program would not be able to function without volunteers and I don’t think people realize how many volunteers there really are in the community doing things.”

Spencer said this breakfast celebrates the hard work of volunteers.

“We have three honorees that we’ll be introducing at the breakfast and a keynote speaker and he’ll talk a little bit about volunteerism too,” Spencer said.

Spencer said if you’d like to attend you must reserve a seat.

Reservations are $35 per person and you can reserve a seat by calling (607) 724-9130 ext. 304

The deadline to reserve a seat is April 8.

“If you’d like to sponsor a table we have three different levels to sponsor tables too,” Spencer said.

The 23rd Annual Lives of Commitment Awards Breakfast will be May 5 at 7:15 a.m. at DoubleTree by Hilton in Binghamton.

Most Read

Binghamton University
Binghamton University mourns the loss of student
Why bail wasn’t set for Colonial owners, brother
California man finds 7-foot snake found slithering in his couch.
VIDEO: Man finds 7-foot-long snake in his couch
(Source: KEYC)
Local radio personality loses battle with cancer
The family-owned business competed against nearly 100 others from around the country.
Taylors’ Pizza House celebrates recent achievement, winning third place in Non-traditional Division of International Pizza Expo

Latest News

Southern Tier Tuesdays grant recipient
Southern Tier Tuesdays: Chenango Fenton Project Concern Inc. awarded $2,000 grant
Tri-Cities Opera Cinderella
Tri-Cities Opera Presents ‘Cinderella La Cenerentola’ at the Forum Theatre
Waterman Center
Upcoming events at the Waterman Conservation Education Center, details here
Madrigal Choir of Binghamton
‘Forsaken of Man’ An American Lenten Passion at Trinity Memorial Church