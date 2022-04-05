Advertisement

After Recent Retirement, New Berlin Police Looking to Hire

By Alex Ladstatter
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW BERLIN, N.Y. (WBNG) -- After the retirement of Officer Andrew Wheatley from the New Berlin Police Department, the Town is looking to fill his position, and more.

“Basically we’re looking for someone who is community policing oriented this is a close-knit community and they’re looking for people we want to get out there and interact with the community” said Officer In Charge David Kaminski.

In a conversation regarding the Town’s 2020 vote to keep the department, Mayor of the Village of New Berlin, Peter Lennon made mention the importance of having police in the local area.

“The local police is essentially your triage they are the guys that will be able to identify an issue and try and diagnose it a little bit so that if in fact additional help is needed” he said.

When it comes to qualifications of a new officer, the answer seems to include similar themes among the Town Supervisor, Bob Starr and the Mayor. “They need to be proactive individual who wants to work with, and help the people. In a lot of cases, enforce the law or use the best of your investigations” said Starr.

Lennon adds that, above all, the position is about keeping the people of New Berlin safe “We have a special place here that we’re families can raise their children and older folks can feel comfortable that they’re safe in their homes”.

Officer Kaminski says he is looking for people interested in serving their community.

For more information on the Police Department you can visit their website here.

