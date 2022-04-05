Advertisement

Details here: Benefit concert for Ukraine at Binghamton High School

By Nick Golluscio
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- This Thursday Binghamton High School will be home to a night of music from around the world to raise funds and awareness for those in Ukraine.

The benefit concert will start at 7 p.m. at the Helen Foley Theatre at the high school.

Proceeds from the concert will go to the Together for Ukraine Foundation, St. John’s Humanitarian Fund and Sacred Heart Ukrainian Catholic Church.

This event was put together by Vestal Orchestra Teacher Amalia Wilson and President of the Together for Ukraine Foundation Anatoliy Pradun.

The concert is free but you will be able to donate in various ways including at the door, via PayPal, and QR codes being circulated on posters, Facebook and by email.

Although payment and donations are not required Wilson and Pradun hope for acknowledgment of the situation overseas; For them what is out of sight is not out of mind.

“Just be aware that things are happening in our world that may not be something that we can see but is something we can still help and be impactful with,” Wilson told 12 News.

