Binghamton University hosts high school students enrolled in a course for future educators

(WBNG) -- The Department of Teaching, Learning, and Educational Leadership at Binghamton University hosted a group of local high school students interested in the field of education, as the need for educators locally grows.

Binghamton University Special Education Professor Candace Mulcahy told 12 News the course was implemented as a way to develop and attract educators to the area.

“We were hearing from local districts that they were looking for teachers and looking for teachers to stay in their communities,” said Mulcahy.

This need inspired the creation of the Southern Tier Teacher Academy as well as the High School Program EDUC 101.

“So for us to recruit teachers to form high school all the way up through the pipeline through undergrad and into a masters program, it’s really important to us,” Mulcahy told 12 News.

As a local, herself, being a part of this program means a lot to Mulcahy.

“It was really important to me to come back and be a part of a positive change for a community that meant so much to me as a child,” said Mulcahy.

Windsor High School Senior Sierra Adams told 12 News she jumped on the first opportunity to schedule this course for her senior year.

“It has really solidified my decision,” said Adams. “I’m 100% sure that’s what I want to do now.”

She is looking forward to pursuing education in college and leaving her mark on students’ lives.

“[I want] to have an impact on their future and who they’re going to be later on in their life,” Adams explained.

And Educators are excited to see the program expand in its third year, as the goal is to continue to support students in their pursuits of careers in education.

“Develop the next generation of educators that can also contribute a positive change in this area,” said Mulcahy.

EDUC 1010 is open to students from Windsor, Binghamton, and Maine-Endwell for high school and college credit.

The course involves a series of guest speakers and a campus visit to Binghamton University to learn about the field of education.