Advertisement

Broome County Library to get ‘bilingual storytime’ in September

By Nick Golluscio
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- This week is National Library Week and the Broome County Public Library is celebrating.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar showcased the library as one of the county’s biggest assets in a Tuesday morning news conference.

Garnar spoke about the staff, along with the new and innovative ideas they come up with to serve the people of the community and lead the future of the public library system.

One of these ideas includes the new bilingual storytime; Which will start with Ukrainian and English storytimes where books will be read in both languages.

“Refugees and anyone else in the community need a place where they can feel safe and accepted and that can help them escape the traumatic events unfolding right now in Europe,” Garnar told 12 News.

The bilingual program is scheduled to launch in September and will be led by Ukrainian community educators who will pick the stories so they contain cultural significance.

Most Read

Binghamton University
Binghamton University mourns the loss of student
Why bail wasn’t set for Colonial owners, brother
California man finds 7-foot snake found slithering in his couch.
VIDEO: Man finds 7-foot-long snake in his couch
(Source: KEYC)
Local radio personality loses battle with cancer
The family-owned business competed against nearly 100 others from around the country.
Taylors’ Pizza House celebrates recent achievement, winning third place in Non-traditional Division of International Pizza Expo

Latest News

Broome County Library to get ‘bilingual storytime’ in September
Broome County Library to get ‘bilingual storytime’ in September
Benefit concert for Ukraine at Binghamton High School
Benefit concert for Ukraine at Binghamton High School
Benefit concert for Ukraine
Details here: Benefit concert for Ukraine at Binghamton High School
Police Car
Man struck by vehicle in Delaware County, sheriff investigating