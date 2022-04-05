Broome County Library to get ‘bilingual storytime’ in September

(WBNG) -- This week is National Library Week and the Broome County Public Library is celebrating.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar showcased the library as one of the county’s biggest assets in a Tuesday morning news conference.

Garnar spoke about the staff, along with the new and innovative ideas they come up with to serve the people of the community and lead the future of the public library system.

One of these ideas includes the new bilingual storytime; Which will start with Ukrainian and English storytimes where books will be read in both languages.

“Refugees and anyone else in the community need a place where they can feel safe and accepted and that can help them escape the traumatic events unfolding right now in Europe,” Garnar told 12 News.

The bilingual program is scheduled to launch in September and will be led by Ukrainian community educators who will pick the stories so they contain cultural significance.