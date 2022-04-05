Construction begins on $12.6 million bridge replacement project, State Route 79 in Broome County

(WBNG) -- Commissioner of the New York State Department of Transportation, Marie Therese Dominguez announced Monday that a $12.6 million construction project to replace the bridge carrying State Route 79 over the Chenango River has begun.

According to the NYSDOT, the project will replace an 85-year-old bridge with a modern, three-span multi-girder structure that will increase safety and improve mobility along the roadway. The roadway connects the rural areas of Broome County with major transportation routes including State Route 17 and interstates 81, 86 and 88.

NYSDOT says the project will provide improved access to State Route 12 which is frequently used to get to the City of Binghamton and nearby recreational destinations including Chenango Valley State Park and Charles E. Baker State Forest.

“This project underscores Governor Hochul’s commitment to building back our infrastructure to be better and stronger than ever, which will create new opportunities for jobs, increase economic growth and strengthen our local communities,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “Once completed, the new bridge over the Chenango River will help ensure that our communities in northern Broome County and across the state are connected for many years to come - bolstering the economic well-being of the entire region.”

NYSDOT says that in order to provide more efficient travel and improved sightlines for drivers, the new bridge will be constructed about a half-mile upstream from the current bridge. They say the new bridge will span the river from the Town of Green in Chenango County to Fenton. The current bridge connects the towns of Barker and Fenton.

They say a new signalized intersection between state routes 79 and 12 will be constructed and feature new crosswalks, turn lanes and bike lanes.

The existing bridge will remain open until the new bridge is complete, then it will be demolished. The project is expected to be finished in the fall of 2023.