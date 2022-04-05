Advertisement

DEVELOPING: Unknown incident closes street in Walton

By WBNG Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALTON, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Walton Central School District said it has been notified by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and the Walton Fire Department about an incident downtown that prompted the closure of Water Street and a part of Delaware Street.

The school district said the incident has prompted a change in its dismissals, although the schools are not directly impacted.

The Walton Police were unable to confirm more information with 12 News. A phone call to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and the Walton Fire Department went unanswered.

12 News is working to confirm details about this developing story.

