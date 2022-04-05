Advertisement

Finally, some mild weather!

Spring showers too
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A couple showers are possible. 0-.T” High 58 (4-60) Wind S 3-8 mph

We want to focus on the dry time today, but with warmer air moving in, there could be a couple of isolated showers. A low to our south will keep showers in the forecast tonight.

Our busy, but seasonable weather will continue for the next few days. Another low will approach Wednesday. This will be follows by a secondary low developing to our south. These features will keep clouds and showers in the forecast. Temperatures will remain near season average.

A low will drift into Ontario, keeping clouds and showers in the forecast Friday, into Saturday and Sunday. It looks like this low will be moving out by Sunday, giving us nicer weather Monday.

