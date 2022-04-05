Advertisement

Heavy rain threat lining up for us

By Howard Manges
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Chance of rain varies south to north; highest chances of rain south. Rainfall possible by morning: Trace – 0.20″ Low: 39-44

Wednesday: Chance of a few lingering morning showers, then mostly cloudy. High: 54-60

Forecast Discussion:

Showers will sneak north tonight from PA and should overspread the area from south to north. Rain tonight will be relatively light with totals from a trace to perhaps 0.20″. Lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

The best chance of rain Wednesday will be early in the day; rain chances decrease through the day with a mainly dry afternoon expected. Highs will be in the 50s to near 60. Rain, possibly heavy, develops overnight Wednesday with lows in the 40s.

Thursday brings the highest risk of heavy rain. Rainfall totals by late Thursday could range from 1-2″ area wide with the possibility of 2.5-3″ locally should any thunder, or training downpours, develop. A few spots on the main stem rivers could reach MINOR flood stage; NO MAJOR flooding is expected. Please be weather aware and stay on top of the forecast for changes.

FLASH FLOODING POTENTIAL
THINGS TO KEEP IN MIND
An upper level low pressure system overhead will keep a daily chance of occasional showers in the forecast Friday through Sunday. Highs remain seasonable in the 40s to near 50.

