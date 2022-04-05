Lawmakers nearing deal on state budget, framework in place

(WBNG) -- With the majority of the state budget agreed upon and set in stone, Democratic lawmakers told 12 News Tuesday they’re confident a deal will be reached soon.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D, District 123) said the vast majority of the budget has been finalized and added the first bills could be released as soon as Tuesday night.

She said there are still a few policy issues holding up the final passage of the budget, including alcohol-to-go, public funding of a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills, and tweaks to the state’s bail reform laws.

While Lupardo said she believes the state made the right decision when it passed the 2018 bail reforms, after conversations with the major players she is open to some changes.

“I think we have to have much more resources going into mental health, substance abuse, but we also have repeat offenders and gun crimes that have to be addressed, so between what the district attorneys are looking for and what law enforcement want, I think it’s worth us taking the time to look at those criminal justice reforms,” Lupardo said.

The democratic lawmaker mentioned she is open to the state’s proposal to use public money to fund a new stadium but said because it was only announced a week ago, she wants to see more of the details of the plan first.

Lupardo added she’s confident a deal will be struck by Thursday, the day the state’s spending bills expire.

As for alcohol-to-go, she said an agreement has nearly been reached, and if cocktails-to-go are reintroduced, restaurants will likely be forbidden from selling full bottles of liquor.