Man struck by vehicle in Delaware County, sheriff investigating

DELHI, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to State Highway 10 and Falls Mills Road in the Town of Delhi, N.Y. after a 911 call for a report of a male walking in the roadway on the morning of April 2.

The sheriff’s office said a second 911 call said the male was struck by a passing vehicle in the same area.

A male was located at the scene with injuries, authorities said. He was taken to O’Connor Hospital and later taken to Basset Medical Center for further treatment.

The sheriff’s office said no tickets have been issued to the male that was injured or the driver of the vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

The Delhi Fire Department and EMS also responded to the incident.