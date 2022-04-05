Officials: 1 shot at Pennsylvania school, in good condition

ERIE, Pa. (AP) -- Authorities say one person was shot at a school in northwestern Pennsylvania, but that person’s injuries weren’t life-threatening.

Erie city and school officials said shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday that police had been called to Erie High School where the city said “a single individual” was shot.

Officials said that person was in good condition and had been taken to a hospital. Erie Public Schools reported that the building was “on hard lockdown” and “evacuation by orderly dismissal” would take place as soon as police cleared the district to begin that process.

State police said a shooter “has fled the school.”