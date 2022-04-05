Advertisement

Southern Tier Tuesdays: Chenango Fenton Project Concern Inc. awarded $2,000 grant

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Chenango Fenton Project Concern Inc. is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

Project Concern is a nonprofit clothing bank serving those in need in Broome and surrounding counties.

“We help over 600 people and we provide them with anything from silverware to couches and everything in between,” Board Member Laura Lee Sanford said. “We also have a clothing bank.”

Lee Sanford said for a $2 donation you can fill up a bag and take what you need.

“We also have food but we never ask for a donation for food,” Lee Sanford said.

Lee Sanford said Project Concern works closely with other community organizations.

“We work with different organizations like CHOW and Food Bank of the Southern Tier as well as 211 and we help a lot of people,” Lee Sanford said.

Treasurer Linda Walsh said Project Concern takes items that are in good, clean, working condition.

“The only things that we don’t take are televisions, computers, printers, tires and bowling balls,” Walsh said.

Lee Sandford said this grant money will be used to make necessary upgrades to the building and improve customers’ shopping experience.

“With the help from the community we need to update the building for sure, the garage is falling apart and we want to redo the building and make it look great and make people feel good when you’re going in there and not like you’re going to a low-end shop,” Lee Sanford said. “You’re going in there and you’re going to leave feeling as good as the building makes you feel.”

Shopping hours are Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Chenango Fenton Project Concern is located at 23 Kattelville Rd. Binghamton, NY.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.

