State Police to crackdown on distracted driving this week

(WBNG) -- New York State Police announced Monday that it is participating in a nationwide crackdown on distracted driving.

The enforcement period, named “Operation Hang Up”, is part of National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, which occurs in April. State Police’s campaign began Monday and will go through April 11.

During this time, State Police will have increased patrols and checkpoints that are targeting drivers using their phones.

3,142 people were killed in the country due to distracted driving in 2020, according to the National Highway Safety Administration.

New York State has a maximum fine of $200 for distracted drivers for a first offense. A third offense in 18 months can carry a fine of up to $450.

“Distracted Driving continues to be a leading factor in motor vehicle crashes,” New York State Police Superintendant Kevin P. Bruen said. “Yet, the deaths and injuries caused by distracted driving are 100% preventable.”

Bruen said drivers should always be aware of their surroundings and mitigate the number of distractions they have in their vehicles.

Troopers will utilize marked and unmarked vehicles during the campaign.