Taylors’ Pizza House celebrates recent achievement, winning third place in Non-traditional Division of International Pizza Expo

By Ashley Soriano
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENDWELL (WBNG) -- Taylors’ Pizza House is celebrating a big accomplishment -- placing third in the Non-traditional Division of the International Pizza Expo 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The family-owned business competed against nearly 100 others from around the country. Owner Patti Taylor said this is her first time competing by herself.

“You know, I’ve been doing this for a long time, and for people to recognize you -- that you do well on something, it feels great,” said Patti.

Owner George Taylor, who also participated in the International Pizza Expo, said he helped create the dough for his wife’s award-winning pizza using sourdough starter made from whole wheat. He said he also used an amber ale in the special dough and aged it for seven days.

“That’s probably why she won what she did because I made the dough,” George joked.

Instead of using sauce on the pizza, Patti used olive oil and roasted garlic. She said she then topped the winning pizza with mozzarella, goat cheese, and a variety of colorful toppings.

“I used grilled mango with a bunch of bacon,” Patti said. “Then I used a Peppadew pepper and an Anaheim pepper.”

The special pizza will be available for purchase at Taylor’s Pizza House all month long.

