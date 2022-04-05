Union-Endicott HS alumna sees her art displayed in NYC, comes back to talk with students

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- An artist with roots here in the Southern Tier, a former student of Union-Endicott, now has her work displayed at Rockefeller Plaza.

During the afternoon of April 4, Alexis Oltmer-Bergmann made her way back to the high school to talk with some of the current art students.

“Thousands of people go through Rockefeller Center so it’s extremely humbling,” she said.

To be selected, Alexis had to apply and was put up against other artists from around the world.

“I literally cropped into an image of one of the plastic pollution fossils I created from the Lake Erie plastic pollution. I wrote about what sustainabiliy means to me, my art practice, and also I wanted to represent Buffalo with inspiration from Endicott,” said Oltmer-Bergmann.

Overall, she described her work as research-based artwork.

As for heading back to her high school, Alexis’ goal was to have an open discussion with the next generation of artists about artwork, the bridge between art and activism, and her journey since high school.

“It’s just really important to show them that they can continue to create art as well. This isn’t something that’s really spoken about or encouraged a ton by even family members...,” said Oltmer-Bergmann.

As for one of her motives from the April 5 discussion, Alexis aimed to inspire anyone to continue pursuing their dreams in art.

If you plan to be in New York city soon, her flag will be displayed until May 1.

To follow her journey, you can head to this website or visit @AlexisOltmer on Instagram.