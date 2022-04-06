Advertisement

$684,000 announced for Rural Health Network of South Central NY

(WBNG 12 News)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced $684,000 for the Rural Health Network of South Central New York Wednesday.

The money is part of more than $7 million in federal funding for Public Health AmeriCorps projects in New York State. The Public Health AmeriCorps and the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention were established in the American Rescue Plan in order to support recruitment training and the development of young public health leaders.

“Over the past two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has put our health care system and providers in desperate need of reinforcements,” said Senator Gillibrand. “This federal funding is a critical investment in the next generation of public health leaders.”

There are 40 AmeriCorps members at the Rural Health Network of South Central New York, according to Gillibrand’s office.

The money will be used to provide health access services and increase capacity in the Southern Tier and other Upstate New York counties.

