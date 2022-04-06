Binghamton Police investigating 2 gun-related incidents, looking for connection

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department said it is investigating two weapons-related incidents in the city.

The first investigation involves a shots fired incident at 100 Roberts St., which Binghamton Police responded to around 9:30 p.m. on April 5. Police said officers found six bullet casings in the roadway near building one. There were no injuries reported.

Around 10 p.m., while officers were investigating 100 Roberts St., police said another officer working in the area of Hazel and Clinton streets heard gunshots southeast of their location. There were also calls from people who said there were two vehicles, a dark Toyota RAV4 and a dark sedan, speeding and they heard gunshots in the area of Murray and Leroy streets, Chapin Street, North and Oak streets and Gerrard Avenue.

An investigator in the Special Investigations Unit and Binghamton Police Sergeant located the dark-colored Toyota RAV4 on Gerard Avenue in the rear parking area of Botnick and three occupants of the vehicle fled from the car, police said.

A 17-year-old male was taken into custody and a 9mm Ruger handgun and a .38 caliber revolver were taken from the vehicle. Upon searching the area, police found a 9mm p80 “ghost gun” in the area where the suspects fled on foot.

Police said the two vehicles were involved in a shootout but no injuries were reported. However, two uninvolved parked cars were struck by bullets.

This incident is not a random act of violence and is believed to be related to a shots fired incident reported on April 2 at 19 Hazel Street, police said.

The second investigation involves a man who was arrested for criminal weapon possession after shooting himself in the foot.

Binghamton Police said it responded to Lourdes Hospital around 10 p.m. on April 5 for a shooting victim. They said they determined there that 34-year-old Jose Aponte shot himself in the foot with a sawn-off shotgun.

During the investigation, it was determined that Aponte resides on Mather Street in Binghamton. Aponte had heard gunfire in the area and had retrieved a sawed-off shotgun from his residence, police said, and shot himself.

He was taken to Lourdes Hospital by a friend and later transported to Wilson Hospital for a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Police recovered a bolt action 12 gauge sawed-of shotgun from the location and Aponte was charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon third degree, police noted.

Authorities said they are looking for any connection of this incident and the shots fired incident that occurred at 100 Roberts St.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Binghamton detectives at 607-772-7080.