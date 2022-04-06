The booming job market gives employees the upper hand

(WBNG) -- With two job openings available for every unemployed worker according to the U.S. Labor Department, employees can be selective when it comes to choosing a job.

Eastern Staffing & Recruiting Vice President Frank McCarthy told 12 News the workforce environment is aggressive.

“A lot of companies are competing for the same type of people,” McCarthy said.

He explained since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a shift in the workforce culture.

“You really see the changing of the landscape of the employer and it really is so they can accommodate the employee,” said McCarthy.

Fleishman Center Senior Associate Director of Employer Engagement & Partnership Lindsey Murtland told 12 News recent graduates have also reaped the benefits of this new market.

“Because they can really search out employers that align with their values and what their future career goals are,” said Murtland.

With average wages up to 5.6% in the U.S. according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Murtland said recent graduates are also seeing higher starting salaries at an average of $60,000 a year.

McCarthy told 12 News if employers are looking to stay competitive and attract the right talent they need to focus on their employees and quality of life in the workforce.

“The appreciation for personal life and family is definitely there,” said McCarthy. “It really comes down to whether the employee feels valued.”

As of March 2022, the unemployment rate has hit a pandemic low at 3.6% and over 400,000 jobs have been added to the market according to the U.S. Labor Department.