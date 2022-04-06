Chenango County Church offers Prom Dresses to ‘Anyone who needs one’

NORWICH (WBNG) -- It began with a group of local high school girls, and now the program has grown. CV Free Church’s ‘Prom Closet’ is back for another season.

“They had the idea they started and got a lot of prom dresses donated and they were able to hand them out to girls who needed one or were just looking for one and didn’t really have the time to go somewhere to get one and it kind of just blossom from there” said Alexis Race.

Race had taken the position of the Leader within the closet after the founders went off to college.

Race volunteers her time with the closet in addition to her job at the local hospital. She says the dresses at the closet are free for anyone who seeks them out. However there is one condition.

“Only thing we ask for is a $25 deposit it’s just a security thing where we can ensure that we get the dresses back because my suggestion is that we get our absolutely beautiful and some of them are like some of the way even get brand new with tags on them still” she said.

According to Race, the closet now houses more than 70 different prom dresses. She says she is pleased with the numbers, however is always open to donations.

“We take donations all year round anytime of year any season it’s super easy you can either reach out to us on a Facebook page send me a message and say hey I have dresses I’d like to donate, or I just set up a topping outside the front porch of the church is a sign out there that says donations and they can put their donations in that bin”.

She says her favorite part of being the closet Lead is seeing everyone’s reaction. “Seeing the look on the girls faces and their friends or their parents, and part knowing that you’re going to give them that wonderful experience of the problem my main goal of this is that every girl Address feels beautiful and confident on their prom night”.

The ‘Prom Closet’ will have an open house on Apr. 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at CV Free Church in Norwich, you can find their website here.