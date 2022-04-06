Chenango River Theatre Welcomes New Producing Artistic Director, New Season

GREENE, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Zach Curtis was hired by the Chenango River Theatre in 2020.

He made his move from the Midwest to New York State in 2021 and started his journey with the Chenango County-based theater. By the end of the year, an opportunity opened up for him.

“We are looking for a very specific skill set for this job it is really a one-man show here, and there was just enough stuff on that list of the things I said this seems like a job I’d be a really good fit for, and it turns out they agreed, so I was very fortunate,” said Curtis.

For the new Producing Artistic Director, Curtis said he was more than ready to fill the shoes of Bill Lelbach, the man who founded the theater and held that position for 15 years. Curtis attributes Lelbach’s dedication and work with the company to creating a smooth transition of power between the two.

“This was just the next step to move to an equity house a professional theater and theater where I could have the freedom to do whatever I wanted to do but also the responsibility of also just running the entire place ...Bill has run this theater so well and it’s made it so easy for me to pick up right where he was,” he said.

Curtis said he enjoys performing unique productions with the theater, something he says sets Chenango River aside from others. “A lot of theaters will cater towards titles towards things that people absolutely know that are safe and CRT is really forge this path of trust us even if you never heard of it you’ll really enjoy it.”

He adds that he recognizes the theater wouldn’t be where it is today without the support from the surrounding community.

“I think it’s just there’s a sense of pride in this little gem that we have and I didn’t really quite understand it until I was here and saw people and talk to people and realize that there’s a real ownership among the community both here in Green and in the Binghamton area of really enjoying the surprise of every show,” he said.

The new Producing Artistic Director says he believes the public will in joy what the theater has in store for them in the future.

“One of the major things we’re looking at probably in the next few years is expanding not completely around but definitely eating up at some of the off-season time,” he said.

The Chenango River Theatre’s Summer Season kicks off in June and will wrap up in October of this year. For tickets, and other information regarding the theater, you can visit their website here.