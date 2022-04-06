Crews respond to kitchen fire in unoccupied house in Kirkwood

KIRKWOOD (WBNG) -- Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Kirkwood Wednesday morning.

According to a fire official with 5 Mile Point Fire, the fire occurred in the kitchen of an unoccupied residence at 517 Johnson Ave. There were no injuries reported.

A person driving by reported the fire around 9 a.m. The fire was out within 15 minutes.

The Kirkwood, Town of Binghamton, Conklin, Windsor and West Windsor fire departments also responded.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.