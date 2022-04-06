Crews respond to kitchen fire in unoccupied house in Kirkwood
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KIRKWOOD (WBNG) -- Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Kirkwood Wednesday morning.
According to a fire official with 5 Mile Point Fire, the fire occurred in the kitchen of an unoccupied residence at 517 Johnson Ave. There were no injuries reported.
A person driving by reported the fire around 9 a.m. The fire was out within 15 minutes.
The Kirkwood, Town of Binghamton, Conklin, Windsor and West Windsor fire departments also responded.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.