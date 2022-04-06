Financial Tip: Estate & inheritance taxes

(WBNG) -- In this week’s Financial Tip RJ Barber of Vision’s Investment Services discusses estate & inheritance taxes.

“The U.S. has an estate tax not an inheritance tax,” Wealth Management Advisor RJ Barber said. “With that said every taxpayer has a lifetime exclusion amount from the estate tax which has steadily risen over the years.”

To contact RJ and his team at Visions Investment Services, visit the website here.