A group of Binghamton University students are tabling for Ukraine, hoping to raise $14,000

By Jill Croce
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Over at Binghamton University, a group of students are tabling for those overseas affected by the war in Ukraine. For a few weeks, the table has been set up at the university’s Glenn G. Bartle Library.

“We’re raising money for an organization called DirectRelief, which is sending over medical aid to Ukraine,” said Steven Iannone, a freshman tabling for Ukraine.

They began the fundraising effort roughly two weeks ago and they don’t have an end date in sight.

“We just kind of want to keep this going for as long as possible because they definitely could use as much help and money as possible,” said Iannone.

As of the afternoon of Apr. 5, $2,100 has been raised since the group’s start.

Volunteering time to the cause over the last two weeks is something personal for Sophia Myshchuk, a freshman at BU.

“All of my family is over there practically... I felt the need to do something,” said Myshchuk.

Sophia talks with her family when she can and hopes to share more about how she’s doing her part.

When it comes to this cause, Iannone shared his thoughts on the power of a single donation.

“If every person who could only afford to give one dollar or five dollars did so, you’re talking about thousands and thousands of dollars,” he said.

For those in the Greater Binghamton area wanting to do their part, the students say you can head to this website to make a direct donation.

Binghamton University
