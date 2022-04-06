Heavy rain sets its eyes on us Thursday

Tonight: Rain develops and could be steady at times. Windy at times, especially on the hilltops and higher elevations. Gusts could approach 30mph. Rain: 0.10-0.40″ Low: 41-45

Thursday: 100% chance of rain. Rain may be heavy. 0.50-1.50″ with up to 2″ possible inside any thunderstorms. High: 44-49

Forecast Discussion:

A long-duration rainfall is on the way starting overnight tonight. Rain arrives after midnight and will generally be light, but could have a few pockets of moderate rain in it. Lows tonight will be in the 40s and rainfall by morning ranges from 0.10-0.40″. Winds may be a bit gusty at times over the hilltops and could reach 30mph.

BIT WINDY AT TIMES TONIGHT (WBNG)

An area of low pressure develops Thursday around the Delmarva Peninsula and will move north/northeast into the Tri-State. This path lends itself to the threat of heavy rain, mainly east of Binghamton. If this low shifts east/west it would likely also change the location of the heaviest rain. Steady rain falls through the day, with some periods of light, to no rain, but then as the low moves closer, rain intensifies. There could even be a rumble or two of thunder, primarily east of Binghamton. Flash flood threat is overall LOW, but not zero. If it does develop, it looks to be mainly east, in the heaviest rain.

RAIN WILL BE STEADY (WBNG)

Rain tapers Thursday night. Rainfall totals by late Thursday will range from 1-2″ area wide with the possibility of 2.5-3″ locally should any thunder, or training downpours, develop. A few spots on the main stem rivers could reach MINOR flood stage; NO MAJOR flooding is expected. Please be weather aware and stay on top of the forecast for changes.

An upper level low pressure system overhead will keep a daily chance of occasional showers in the forecast Friday through Sunday. Highs remain seasonable in the 40s to near 50. Saturday and Sunday could even see a few snow showers mixing in.

Monday returns to dry weather with sun and clouds and highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures climb Tuesday and by Wednesday could be around 70.