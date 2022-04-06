Listed here: Streets affected by Endicott hydrant flushing schedule
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Endicott Water Department will conduct routine hydrant flushing in the Village of Endicott and Town of Union Wednesday night.
Flushing will begin at 9 p.m. and go through midnight for the following streets:
- Mary Street
- Virginia Avenue
- Georgia Lane
- Doyleson Avenue
- Hall Street, Norton Avenue
- Brookcrest Drive
- Hoover Avenue
- Lott Street
- Dogwood Court
- Eagle Drive
- Corey Avenue
- Country Club
- Hooper Road
- Beatrice Lane
- Groveland Avenue
- Rath Avenue
- Watson Boulevard
- Paynter Avenue
- Valley Street
- Circle Drive
- Dudley Avenue
- Marion Street
- Duane Avenue
- Clara Street
- Day Place
- Badger Avenue
- West Main Street
- Page Avenue
- Dickson Street
- Paden Street
- Burns Avenue
- Swartwood Avenue
- Airey Avenue
- Bassett Avenue
- Marcella Street
- Overlook Terr
- Church Street
- Robinson Hill Road
Residents should not use water during flushing times, Endicott officials said. If water is discolored after hydrant flushing, residents are asked to run cold water for a couple of minutes then turn the faucet off to let the water settle for about an hour.
People with questions are asked to call 607-757-2445 ext. 3.