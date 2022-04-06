Advertisement

Listed here: Streets affected by Endicott hydrant flushing schedule

(WBNG 12 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Endicott Water Department will conduct routine hydrant flushing in the Village of Endicott and Town of Union Wednesday night.

Flushing will begin at 9 p.m. and go through midnight for the following streets:

  • Mary Street
  • Virginia Avenue
  • Georgia Lane
  • Doyleson Avenue
  • Hall Street, Norton Avenue
  • Brookcrest Drive
  • Hoover Avenue
  • Lott Street
  • Dogwood Court
  • Eagle Drive
  • Corey Avenue
  • Country Club
  • Hooper Road
  • Beatrice Lane
  • Groveland Avenue
  • Rath Avenue
  • Watson Boulevard
  • Paynter Avenue
  • Valley Street
  • Circle Drive
  • Dudley Avenue
  • Marion Street
  • Duane Avenue
  • Clara Street
  • Day Place
  • Badger Avenue
  • West Main Street
  • Page Avenue
  • Dickson Street
  • Paden Street
  • Burns Avenue
  • Swartwood Avenue
  • Airey Avenue
  • Bassett Avenue
  • Marcella Street
  • Overlook Terr
  • Church Street
  • Robinson Hill Road

Residents should not use water during flushing times, Endicott officials said. If water is discolored after hydrant flushing, residents are asked to run cold water for a couple of minutes then turn the faucet off to let the water settle for about an hour.

People with questions are asked to call 607-757-2445 ext. 3.

