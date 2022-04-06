Listed here: Streets affected by Endicott hydrant flushing schedule

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Endicott Water Department will conduct routine hydrant flushing in the Village of Endicott and Town of Union Wednesday night.

Flushing will begin at 9 p.m. and go through midnight for the following streets:

Mary Street

Virginia Avenue

Georgia Lane

Doyleson Avenue

Hall Street, Norton Avenue

Brookcrest Drive

Hoover Avenue

Lott Street

Dogwood Court

Eagle Drive

Corey Avenue

Country Club

Hooper Road

Beatrice Lane

Groveland Avenue

Rath Avenue

Watson Boulevard

Paynter Avenue

Valley Street

Valley Street

Circle Drive

Dudley Avenue

Marion Street

Duane Avenue

Clara Street

Day Place

Badger Avenue

West Main Street

Page Avenue

Dickson Street

Paden Street

Burns Avenue

Swartwood Avenue

Airey Avenue

Bassett Avenue

Marcella Street

Overlook Terr

Church Street

Robinson Hill Road

Residents should not use water during flushing times, Endicott officials said. If water is discolored after hydrant flushing, residents are asked to run cold water for a couple of minutes then turn the faucet off to let the water settle for about an hour.

People with questions are asked to call 607-757-2445 ext. 3.