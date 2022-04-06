Advertisement

Local barbershop helps raise money for youth, supporting Tioga County Boys & Girls Club

By Ashley Soriano
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Andy & Son Barbershop is a proud supporter of the Tioga County Boys & Girls Club, an organization the owners hold close to their hearts.

For years, the barbershop has donated free haircuts to the organization’s annual Bid for Kids Dinner Auction. However, this year the business is deciding to do things differently -- selling raffle tickets for a chance to win free haircuts for a year.

Owner Matt Romano said he hopes the raffle will help generate more money for the organization than what the business has done in the past for the auction.

“Boys & Girls Club has been around here since I was a kid. It’s a great asset to have down here in the Village of Owego and in Tioga County period,” said Romano. “It’s still one of the last resources for kids to go. There’s a lot of great programs, and it’s great to give back to the community that gives back to us.”

All proceeds made from the barbershop’s raffle will go towards activities for youth who utilize the facility. Tioga County Boys & Girls Club CEO, Jill Teeter, said she is grateful for the years of support the youth organization has received from the barbershop.

“The kids are going to see the money go right back to them, and anything that they want for the art room or new games,” said Teeter. “It will support any kind of programming supplies they want to do.”

The raffle will be held Friday, Apr. 15. Tickets can be purchased for $5 dollars at Andy & Son Barbershop located in Downtown Owego on 26 Lake Street, or at the Tioga County Boys & Girls Club at 201 Erie Street.

Most Read

Binghamton University
Binghamton University mourns the loss of student
Why bail wasn’t set for Colonial owners, brother
California man finds 7-foot snake found slithering in his couch.
VIDEO: Man finds 7-foot-long snake in his couch
(Source: KEYC)
Local radio personality loses battle with cancer
DEVELOPING: Unknown incident closes street in Walton

Latest News

A group of Binghamton University students are tabling for Ukraine, hoping to raise $14,000
A group of Binghamton University student are tabling for Ukraine, hoping to raise $14,000
A group of Binghamton University students spent some of their Tuesday afternoon tabling for...
A group of Binghamton University students are tabling for Ukraine, hoping to raise $14,000
Family Homes for the Elderly: How you can help a senior in your community
Family Homes for the Elderly: How you can help a senior in your community
Prom Dresses at the 'Prom Closet' in Norwich
Chenango County Church offers Prom Dresses to ‘Anyone who needs one’