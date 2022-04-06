Local barbershop helps raise money for youth, supporting Tioga County Boys & Girls Club

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Andy & Son Barbershop is a proud supporter of the Tioga County Boys & Girls Club, an organization the owners hold close to their hearts.

For years, the barbershop has donated free haircuts to the organization’s annual Bid for Kids Dinner Auction. However, this year the business is deciding to do things differently -- selling raffle tickets for a chance to win free haircuts for a year.

Owner Matt Romano said he hopes the raffle will help generate more money for the organization than what the business has done in the past for the auction.

“Boys & Girls Club has been around here since I was a kid. It’s a great asset to have down here in the Village of Owego and in Tioga County period,” said Romano. “It’s still one of the last resources for kids to go. There’s a lot of great programs, and it’s great to give back to the community that gives back to us.”

All proceeds made from the barbershop’s raffle will go towards activities for youth who utilize the facility. Tioga County Boys & Girls Club CEO, Jill Teeter, said she is grateful for the years of support the youth organization has received from the barbershop.

“The kids are going to see the money go right back to them, and anything that they want for the art room or new games,” said Teeter. “It will support any kind of programming supplies they want to do.”

The raffle will be held Friday, Apr. 15. Tickets can be purchased for $5 dollars at Andy & Son Barbershop located in Downtown Owego on 26 Lake Street, or at the Tioga County Boys & Girls Club at 201 Erie Street.