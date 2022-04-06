Morning showers, more rain on the way!

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, early rain showers. 0-.05″ (.10″) 30% High 56 (54-60) Wind E 5-10 mph

wbng (wbng)

Early rain will taper to showers through the morning. Our busy, but seasonable weather will continue.

Another low will approach this evening. This will be followed by a secondary low developing to our south. These features will keep clouds and rain in the forecast. Rain could be heavy and steady at times. Temperatures will remain near season average.

A low will drift into Ontario, keeping clouds and showers in the forecast Friday and into the weekend. It looks like this low will be moving out by Sunday, giving us nicer weather Monday into Tuesday. After a cool weekend, temperatures will climb into the 50s and 60s.

