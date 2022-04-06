Advertisement

Union-Endicott High School’s Ty Cobb Stadium to be replaced

(WBNG 12 News)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Union Endicott School District’s Ty Cobb Stadium is set to be demolished and replaced.

Superintendent Nicole Wolfe said the stadium will have its bleachers and steps replaced for safety reasons. The stadium was originally built in 1940 and is showing its age, Wolfe said.

She noted it has not been replaced since. Wolfe said, since admission became free, the stadium has seen increased attendance.

The cost of the project has been approved and paid for in the 2019 capital project, Wolfe said. It was approved by com unity voters in a December 2019 referendum. She mentioned in a letter sent home to families that the needs of students and staff in a post-pandemic era are the focus of the 2022 school budget.

Construction begins in the summertime. The stadium replacement does not include the field.

