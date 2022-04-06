Advertisement

Weis Wednesdays: Easter rewards

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Apr. 6, 2022
(WBNG) -- Weis Markets Advertising Media Specialist Hannah Gratti joined Around the Tiers to discuss Easter rewards.

“During the holiday season when you visit your local Weis Markets we always like to say to our customers we like for them to shop around without shopping around,” Gratti said. “Weis Markets customers are going to find everything that they need for the Easter season in every single aisle not just one seasonal aisle.”

Gratti said customers can find everything from ingredients to main dishes and Easter candy, decorations, toys and basket stuffers.

“We are rolling out our Easter rewards holiday program and customers can earn and redeem points around this time,” Gratti said. “Up until Easter Sunday April 17 they can redeem their points to get great discounts or even free items.”

Find cooking tips, healthy recipes, and special deals at local Weis Markets here.

