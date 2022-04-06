You Ask, We Answer: Why are NYSEG gas prices rising so much?

(WBNG) -- In the latest edition of “You Ask, We Answer,” 12 News spoke with NYSEG Director of Communications Michael Jamison to find out why prices are rising.

Jamison says that what’s happening here in New York is similar to what the rest of the world is seeing with an increase in natural gas prices.

“If you look at Europe, prices are up almost 500 percent this year. If you look at the United States, they’re up just about 100 percent. So, we’re certainly feeling that impact in our region,” Jamison said.

He added that the costs that people are paying are a direct impact of higher costs that NYSEG itself is paying. That means that the company doesn’t see any rewards for the higher prices that residents pay, the company just can’t afford the natural gas without charging more.

There are at-home tips that Jamison suggests for residents to lower their costs.

“Getting your furnace checked every year and cleaned; inefficient furnaces can burn a lot more fuel which adds up on a bill,” Jamison said. “Likewise, set your thermostat down a couple of degrees if you can when you’re away or at night time. Even a couple of degrees can make a difference.”

For families struggling to pay their heating costs, NYSEG adds it is continuing to offer assistance with programs like budget billing, H.E.A.P., and emergency assistance.

