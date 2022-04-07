16th Annual Memorial 5k Run/Walk to honor Capt. John J. McKenna IV

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Lace up your running shoes for the 16th Annual John J. McKenna IV Memorial 5K.

This memorial 5K honors Capt. John J. McKenna. Committee Member Alyssa Itzhaki said McKenna attended Binghamton University.

“Captain John J. McKenna IV was a Binghamton University alumni and he was a member of the university rowing team from 1994 to 1998,” Itzhaki said. “After Binghamton University he joined the marines and he served three tours.”

Itzhaki said in 2006, McKenna’s was killed in action in Fallujah, Iraq, during his third tour.

“In 2007, Binghamton University hosted the first race dedicated to him,” Itzhaki said.

Committee Member Kaylee Oelofse said this year’s race will return in person.

“This year’s race will be our first in-person since the start of the pandemic and we’re hoping to have a large turnout,” Oelofse said. “We have many sponsors who are going to be participating, donating, we’ll have their logos on the mile markers also on our t-shirts and we’ll have a DJ.”

The 16th Annual John J. McKenna IV Memorial 5K Walk/Run will take place April 9 at Recreation Park.

Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the race starts at 10:15 a.m.

Oleofse said participants can pre-register online or on-site.

Pre-registration is $20 for Binghamton University students, military members and veterans and $25 for the general public.

On-site registration is $25 for Binghamton University students, Military members and veterans and $30 for the general public.

Money raised from the race will be split between the Binghamton University Rowing Club and the Albany Airport’s Military Courtesy Room.