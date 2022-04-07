Advertisement

Endicott extends downtown revitalization project proposal deadline

(WBNG 12 News)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ENDICOTT (WBNG) - The Endicott Local Planning Committee has extended the deadline for the Open Call for Project Proposals to April 18.

The Planning Committee is looking for proposals for privately sponsored projects to be considered for Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding and would like to have input from the public who have “potentially transformative projects on privately owned sites that provide economic and community benefits.”

Officials said the open call process will enable the committee to vet private projects that could transform downtown in a uniform, open and transparent process.

The village was selected by the Southern Tier Regional Economic Development Council to receive a $10 million award through the DRI, which is from New York State.

For more information, go to this link.

