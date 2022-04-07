Heavy rain threat continues through evening

Tonight: Heavy rain early, tapers west to east after 11pm. Low: 37-41

Friday: 40% chance of occasional showers, especially in the afternoon and evening. Isolated thundershower is possible. High: 50-54

Forecast Discussion:

Heavy rain continues through the evening but tapers quickly west to east after 11pm. Additional rainfall from 7pm-7am will range from 0.50″ near and west of I81 to perhaps 1.25″ east toward the Catskills. There could be a few higher localized amounts with any thunderstorms. The highest risk of flash flooding will be through midnight. Rivers will rise and few spots are expected to reach MINOR flood stage Friday and Saturday. NO MAJOR flooding is expected. Please continue to be weather aware and stay on top of the forecast for changes.

RISK OF FLOODING (WBNG)

RAIN STILL GOING (WBNG)

An upper level low pressure system overhead will keep a daily chance of occasional showers in the forecast Friday through Sunday. Highs will be in the low 50s Friday. Saturday and Sunday could even see a few snow showers mixing in with highs in the 40s. A thundershower is possible both Friday and Saturday.

Monday returns to dry weather with sun and clouds and highs in the mid 50s. Next Tuesday looks mainly dry with just a bit of rainfall uncertainty. Highs will be in the 60s. Wednesday and Thursday will be mild with dry weather Wednesday giving way to a chance of showers Thursday. Precipitation changes Thursday will be in the upper 60s.