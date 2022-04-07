Advertisement

Hochul: State lawmakers strike deal on 2023 budget

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Apr. 7, 2022
ALBANY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday afternoon that state lawmakers have struck a deal on the Fiscal Year 2023 Budget.

Some of the bills are slowly being released, but it is expected to take all of Thursday night and even longer for a full budget to be passed.

As of Thursday afternoon, not all the details of the budget are publicly available. Some of the items included in the budget are the extension of “alcohol to-go” sales for three years and the expansion of polling locations on college campuses.

How the COVID-19 pandemic has affected students' mental health
