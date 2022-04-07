Hochul: State lawmakers strike deal on 2023 budget
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday afternoon that state lawmakers have struck a deal on the Fiscal Year 2023 Budget.
Some of the bills are slowly being released, but it is expected to take all of Thursday night and even longer for a full budget to be passed.
As of Thursday afternoon, not all the details of the budget are publicly available. Some of the items included in the budget are the extension of “alcohol to-go” sales for three years and the expansion of polling locations on college campuses.