Advertisement

How participating in ‘National Walking Day’ can improve your health

walking
walking(WBNG)
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENDWELL (WBNG)-- Every year, the first Wednesday of April is celebrated as National Walking Day.

Daniel Spence Chairman for The Southern Tier Heart Walk which is taking place Sunday, Apr. 10. says this event is to encourage physical activity and it reduces many health risks.

“It improves mental health and physical health, there’s also studies that show by doing an average of 20 minutes of activity per day you can really start to reduce a lot of those risk” said Daniel Spence.

He said walking is not the only activity you can do to reduce health risk.

“Other activities you can do is play any sport such as basketball, running or just simply using the Elliptical or a Bowflex. Walking is just that one alternative that pretty much everybody can do. Any physical activity that amounts to 150 min per week is whats recommended to really reduce those risk” said Daniel Spence.

Spence also added that the weather in the Southern Tier puts residents more at risk for possible health issues because the winters are longer and a lot of times which forces people to be inside a lot.

He said bad weather should not stop you from physical activity throughout the year and all should be active whether its indoor or outdoor to help reduce individuals risk to those diseases.

He said, the walk will take place from 9am-12pm at Otsiningo park on Apr. 10, all residents of all ages are welcomed.

For more information about the walk please visit this link.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DEVELOPING: Unknown incident closes street in Walton
The family-owned business competed against nearly 100 others from around the country.
Taylors’ Pizza House celebrates recent achievement, winning third place in Non-traditional Division of International Pizza Expo
Why bail wasn’t set for Colonial owners, brother
Crews respond to kitchen fire in unoccupied house in Kirkwood
NYSDOT announces the start of $12.6 million bridge replacement project.
Construction begins on $12.6 million bridge replacement project, State Route 79 in Broome County

Latest News

Rumble Ponies "Meet the Ponies" Dinner
Binghamton Rumble Ponies host “Meet the Ponies” dinner event
The teams involved in the challenge collect non-perishable food and monetary donations for...
Owego Elks Lodge hosts 2nd Annual Spring Food Drive Challenge, benefiting food pantries in Tioga County
Tri-Cities Opera "Cinderella" Dress Rehearsal
Upcoming Tri-Cities Opera production “Cinderella” has first dress rehearsal
Binghamton Rumble Ponies host “Meet the Ponies” dinner event
Binghamton Rumble Ponies host “Meet the Ponies” dinner event
Upcoming Tri-Cities Opera production “Cinderella” has first dress rehearsal
Upcoming Tri-Cities Opera production “Cinderella” has first dress rehearsal