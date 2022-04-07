How participating in ‘National Walking Day’ can improve your health

ENDWELL (WBNG)-- Every year, the first Wednesday of April is celebrated as National Walking Day.

Daniel Spence Chairman for The Southern Tier Heart Walk which is taking place Sunday, Apr. 10. says this event is to encourage physical activity and it reduces many health risks.

“It improves mental health and physical health, there’s also studies that show by doing an average of 20 minutes of activity per day you can really start to reduce a lot of those risk” said Daniel Spence.

He said walking is not the only activity you can do to reduce health risk.

“Other activities you can do is play any sport such as basketball, running or just simply using the Elliptical or a Bowflex. Walking is just that one alternative that pretty much everybody can do. Any physical activity that amounts to 150 min per week is whats recommended to really reduce those risk” said Daniel Spence.

Spence also added that the weather in the Southern Tier puts residents more at risk for possible health issues because the winters are longer and a lot of times which forces people to be inside a lot.

He said bad weather should not stop you from physical activity throughout the year and all should be active whether its indoor or outdoor to help reduce individuals risk to those diseases.

He said, the walk will take place from 9am-12pm at Otsiningo park on Apr. 10, all residents of all ages are welcomed.

For more information about the walk please visit this link.

