How ‘RISE’ is helping the community against domestic violence

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence reported about one in three women, and one and four men have experienced some form of physical violence.

Organizations across the world, and here at home, are looking for a way to put an end to domestic violence.

Machella Raymond, a social worker for “RISE” told 12 News the first step to doing so is making sure clients have accessible ways to contact them when they’re in need.

Raymond said they want to make sure they help people by being as accessible as possible. They offer Zoom, over the phone, and in-person counseling for everyone no matter the gender.

“There’s a lot of stigma with domestic violence especially involving gender,” Machella Raymond. “We do tend to get more female clients but I think part of that is I think its harder for men to reach out for support but it doesn’t mean that it doesn’t happen for men as well.”

She said having these different forms of counseling helps clients avoid any barriers they may run into whether that be traveling or childcare.

“Being able to ask for help when you need it is a strength sometimes we dont realize all the resources that are available,” Raymond said.

If you or someone you know is suffering from domestic violence please call the domestic violence hotline 800-799-7233 or contact RISE through phone: 607-754-4340 or online chat www.rise-ny.org for help.

