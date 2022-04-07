Lawyers on Call: Living trusts

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- In today’s Lawyers on Call, Associate at Coughlin & Gerhart Keegan Coughlin explains living trusts

“Living trusts are established and go into effect while a person is alive they can be used as a testamentary substitute and allow for assets to pass outside of probate court,” Coughlin said. “There are generally two types of living trusts revocable trusts and irrevocable trusts.”

