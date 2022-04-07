Advertisement

Lawyers on Call: Living trusts

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- In today’s Lawyers on Call, Associate at Coughlin & Gerhart Keegan Coughlin explains living trusts

“Living trusts are established and go into effect while a person is alive they can be used as a testamentary substitute and allow for assets to pass outside of probate court,” Coughlin said. “There are generally two types of living trusts revocable trusts and irrevocable trusts.”

To get in contact with Coughlin & Gerhart, visit the Coughlin & Gerhart LLP website.

