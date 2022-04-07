Owego Elks Lodge hosts 2nd Annual Spring Food Drive Challenge, benefiting food pantries in Tioga County

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Owego Elks Lodge is proud to welcome its 2nd Annual Spring Food Drive Challenge -- a two week competition between local organizations to see who can collect the most food and donations for local food pantries.

Owego Elks Lodge Secretary Tim Sayers said this year, the challenge has doubled in the amount of participants. He said people are even reaching out to participate in next year’s challenge.

“The fun in the challenge is just being able to boost each other to collect more for the community, and in the end everyone here in the county wins,” said Sayers.

The teams involved in the challenge collect non-perishable food and monetary donations for points. Each dollar and food item donated equals one point, and there is also bonus point items and challenges teams can do to earn more points.

The team with the most points is declared winner of the challenge. In 2021, the Owego Rotary Club took home the victory -- and this year, Rotarian John Spencer said the club hopes to defend its winning title.

“It’s a big important need in the community, and so it’s a challenge that we like to take up,” Spencer said.

The winners of the food drive challenge will be announced Tuesday, Apr. 12 in a special event held at the Owego Elks Lodge. The winning team will receive a trophy with the name of their organization engraved on it.