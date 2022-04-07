State Attorney General files motion to hold Trump in contempt for failing to comply with judge’s order

ALBANY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- New York State Attorney General Letitia James filed a motion against former President Donald Trump in contempt for refusing to comply with a court order Thursday.

Attorney General James’ office said the court order dictated that Trump produce documents in response to a subpoena served on him of her office in an investigation into his financial dealings.

The motion for contempt, filed in New York County State Supreme Court, seeks to impose a fine of $10,000 on the former president for each day he continues to violate the order.

“The judge’s order was crystal clear: Donald J. Trump must comply with our subpoena and turn over relevant documents to my office,” said Attorney General James said in a news release. “Instead of obeying a court order, Mr. Trump is trying to evade it. We are seeking the court’s immediate intervention because no one is above the law.”

My office is filing a motion to hold Donald Trump in contempt of court.



Despite a crystal clear order from the court, Donald Trump has refused to turn over documents as part of our investigation into him and the Trump Organization's financial dealings. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) April 7, 2022

New York State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron rejected Trump’s challenge to James’ subpoena and ruled that he was required to comply in full by producing a range of documents to the Office of the Attorney General as part of the investigation in February. Engoron’s ruling can be found by going to this link.

Initially, the former president was ordered to produce the documents by March 3, and after an agreement between James’ office and Trump, that deadline was extended to March 31.

The attorney general’s office said Trump then raised a new round of objections to the document request in the subpoena and said that “he would not produce any documents responsive to OAG’s subpoena.”

Attorney General James’ motion of contempt can be read in full by going to this link.