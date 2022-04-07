A wet Spring day

THURSDAY: Cloudy, rain, thunderstorms. .50-1.00″ (1.25′1.5″) 100% High 48 (44-50) Wind SE 10-20 G30 mph

wbng (wbng)

A slow moving cold front and a strengthening low moving along this front will give us clouds and rain today. Rain could be heavy and steady at times, especially in the afternoon. 1-2″ of rain possible. Temperatures will remain near season average.

A low will drift into Ontario, keeping clouds and showers in the forecast Friday and into the weekend. It looks like this low will be moving out by Sunday, giving us nicer weather Monday into Tuesday. After a cool weekend, temperatures will climb into the 50s to near 70 by Wednesday.

If you want to continue or start receiving the WBNG Weather Forecast Email, please visit https://wbng.com/emailsignup/.