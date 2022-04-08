Advertisement

An unsettled, chilly weekend ahead

By Howard Manges
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tonight: Scattered showers. A few wet flakes possible. Low: 34-38

Saturday: 70% chance of scattered showers; some wet snow flakes possible in the higher elevations. An inch or two possible over the higher terrain east. Isolated thundershower possible. High: 41-50

Forecast Discussion:

An upper level low pressure system overhead will keep a daily chance of occasional showers in the forecast through Sunday. Some snow showers are possible overnight tonight. Saturday and Sunday could even see a few snow showers mixing in with highs in the 40s. A thundershower is even possible Saturday. There is a very small chance a few inches of snow could fall in the higher elevations of the Catskills Saturday but there is also a lot of uncertainty. We’ll keep an eye on this and update if it becomes more obvious, or evident that it will occur.

Some snow possible Saturday
Some snow possible Saturday(WBNG)

Monday returns to dry weather with sun and clouds and highs in the mid 50s. Next Tuesday looks mainly dry with just a bit of rainfall uncertainty. Highs will be in the 60s. Wednesday and Thursday will be mild with dry weather Wednesday giving way to a chance of showers Thursday. Precipitation changes Thursday will be in the upper 60s.

