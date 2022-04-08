(WBNG) -- April is Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Child abuse can fall under domestic violence which according to Kristen Beylo of the Family Violence Prevention Council is quite common.

Johnson City Police Chief Brent Dodge said the department has seen an increase in domestic violence incidents this year. He told 12 News the department has handled 808 domestics last year which is above the average.

Both Dodge and Beylo agree the term ‘domestic incidents’ is broad and covers a wide variety of both physical and emotional violence.

“Children have the right not to live in a home that is filled with an offender using power and control over members of the family,” Beylo said.

There are things that people can do and look out for within their community when it comes to domestic violence.

“Well certainly we all need to be vigilant,” Dodge told 12 News. “Look out for one another, be it domestic violence or some other type of crime. We should be on the lookout for that and try to help one another.”

Some important things to look out for include physical injuries, along with changes to a person’s personality after entering a relationship.

If you suspect or have experienced domestic violence you can reach out to the FVCP (607)778-2153, The Rise Center, YWCA and Crime Victims Assistance Center (607)723-3200.