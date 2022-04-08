Bail reform, Bills funding, gas tax suspension: here’s what made it into this year’s NYS budget

(WBNG) -- Topping out at a whopping $220 billion, this year’s state budget is the second most expensive in the nation after California.

Lawmakers told 12 News Friday some of the highlights include funding for increased childcare access, property tax rebates for homeowners and a suspension of the state’s gas tax from Jun. 1 through the end of the year.

Also included are minor changes to the state’s bail and discovery reform laws, funding for a new Buffalo Bills stadium and the return of cocktails-to-go.

State Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D, District 123) said much of the spending increase is from a huge influx of federal funding, largely due to the pandemic; she added Governor Kathy Hochul set aside most of this money for non-recurring spending, such as bridge and road repair.

While she’s disappointed in several items that didn’t make it into the budget such as money for the unemployment insurance crisis the state is facing, or not enough money for hospitals, nursing homes and home care workers, Lupardo said overall her constituents should be satisfied.

“Try to find a balance, so I always think about what my constituents want, and they wanted property tax relief, which we’re delivering for them,” Lupardo said Friday. “They wanted a suspension of the state gas tax which they’re also getting, improvements to our roads and bridges, more children could be getting child care, education funding.”

Her colleague across the political aisle, Republican Assemblyman Joe Angelino (District 122), said while he applauds the tax relief especially for the middle class, he can’t support a budget with a price tag this high.

“It’s full of spending, and right now we are voting on spending bills and we haven’t seen the other half of the ledger sheet; we don’t know where the incoming money is coming from and what that is,” he said.

Both Angelino and Lupardo told 12 News they expected Friday to be a long night, as there were several spending bills still to be introduced much less voted on as of the afternoon.

Both lawmakers also expressed varying degrees of frustration at different times over the week as to how the budgetary process played out; Angelino went as far as to say the new governor very much lived up to the Albany of old.

The budget was passed a week after New York’s Apr. 1 deadline.