Binghamton Police recover ‘ghost gun’ parts, make arrests

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department arrested two 19-year-olds on April 6 following a complaint of suspicious activity in the area of Gerard Avenue.

Binghamton Police said the complaint said three males were in the area and appeared to be looking for a gun from an incident where officers had stopped a vehicle involved in a shooting on April 5. Police noted that the complaint said it appeared like one of the males was armed with a gun and that a white SUV appeared to be waiting for them.

Responding officers found the SUV leaving the area and stopped it on Oak Street. They said a passenger in the vehicle fled on foot but was later taken into custody shortly afterward. The remaining occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody and transported to the Binghamton Police Department. A lower receiver of a P80 9mm ghost gun, or a weapon bought online and assembled at home, was found inside of the SUV.

Police said at the headquarters, 19-year-old Jayvon Phillips of Binghamton, was in possession of the top half of the ghost gun. Phillips then tried to escape from the detective bureau and assaulted a police lieutenant in the process, police said. He was then charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon, both in the second degree. He was also charged with criminal mischief.

The other occupant of the SUV, 19-year-old Savion Harris of Binghamton, was found to have an outstanding bench warrant for harassment in the second degree, police said. He was arraigned and released.

The male who fled the area, and the remaining occupants of the SUV, were interviewed by police and released.

Binghamton Police Chief Joseph Zikuski said he would like to thank the community for help in recent investigations of gunfire that have occurred this week. He said four handguns and a shotgun have been recovered as a result of the investigation, which is ongoing.